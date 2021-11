News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. STARDOME gaming will go live in January 2022. JEDSTAR has just announced STARDOME, a hypercasual gaming platform and their first step towards play-to-earn, in collaboration with their technology partner SkillGaming. Only 2 Months after the launch of their first token (Token: JED, Price: $0.11, +33% 24H), they are now about to debut the VIP and public presale of their 2nd token $KRED, which would reveal to the crypto world, the first ever currency-as-a-service (CAAS).

MARKETING ・ 21 HOURS AGO