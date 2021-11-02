CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Postacute COVID-19 Syndrome May Affect Physical, Cognitive Function

By HealthDay News
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersistent symptoms associated with post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS) may impact physical and cognitive function as well as quality of life, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Laura Tabacof, M.D., from the Icahn School of...

www.docwirenews.com

