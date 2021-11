In the Nov. 3 edition of The Sun, there was a letter to the editor published that stated “Apparently we no longer have immigration laws in this country or borders.”. To be fair, a minimal amount of investigation, would prove otherwise. According to the NY Times, ”Migrants were encountered 1.7 million times, in the last 12 months (10 of which belong to this administration), the highest number of illegal crossings recorded since at least 1960.”

IMMIGRATION ・ 21 HOURS AGO