The B.C. Lions could have a fourth different kicker this season come Friday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Newcomer Bailey Hale was at practice Monday in Surrey and he’ll duel all week with Jimmy Camacho and Nick Vogel to determine who gets the crack at booting field goals and single-point converts when the Lions (4-8) try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the visiting Calgary Stampeders (6-6) at B.C. Place Stadium in the penultimate week of the CFL season.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO