Medical Biller

When Michael Chambers, Dustin Darden and Jamie Allard demonstrate that they have the knowledge, background and credentials to make medical prescribing decisions as well as the ability to conduct literature searches to examine the evidence to support the prescribing of ivermectin as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19 infections, I will be sympathetic to their outrage at the reluctance of Anchorage physicians and hospitals to allow the administration of a so-called treatment to a seriously ill patient. And they should know that even if they could find a physician and hospital willing to allow the administration of an FDA-unapproved medication, they would still have to find a registered nurse willing to administer a drug that lacks evidence and FDA approval of the prescribed drug. They don’t call nurses the “last line of defense” to patient safety for nothing!

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO