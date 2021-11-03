Medical Biller

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Iotron Medical Inc. (Iotron) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Donahue as its CEO effective immediately. Pat has over 30 years of experience in the fields of nuclear medicine, radiopharmaceutical development, and radiation therapy. Having worked with many of the industry leaders and innovators, he has led programs in business strategy, technology development, market evaluation and cGMP implementation. Pat is very well known in the radiopharmaceutical community, with a solid reputation for achieving success.
