Talawanda school board election: Meade and Bothast win

 4 days ago

Patrick Meade and David Bothast won this year’s Talawanda School Board election. Meade and Bothast won the race with 28.2% and 25.7% of the vote, respectively. Meade had 2,788 votes; Bothast had 2,540. The other candidates in...

