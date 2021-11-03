CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

VA-StHou-81-elected

By The Associated Press
Kearney Hub
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Barry Knight, GOP, elected House...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Delegates#Ap#Gop
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
98.3 The KEY

If the Rittenhouse Trial was Local, Here’s the Law

Many folks have been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial regarding the events in Kenosha Wisconsin. The video below is a refresher of what happened. I would imagine the laws on self-defense are different in every state. What if the Rittenhouse shooting had taken place in the state of Washington? This trial is not really talking about the stand-your-ground law or the defense of property, which does not allow deadly force. It's about the use of deadly force in self-defense.
LAW
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wnctimes.com

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers. Civil Rights Division and Office for Access to Justice to Lead Efforts. U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today issued a memorandum reaffirming the Justice Department’s commitment to guarding...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy