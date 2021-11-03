CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Settlement talks fail in Oregon youths’ anti-US climate suit

By Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giEHX_0cky1Jc200

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a landmark federal lawsuit that attempted to hold the nation’s leadership accountable for its role in global warming.

The development, announced by the plaintiffs’ attorney on Monday, comes as world leaders, including President Joe Biden, meet in Scotland to grapple with climate change.

The plaintiffs now want a judge to allow an amended version of the case, known as Juliana v. the United States, to go to trial.

“These 21 young people have been stonewalled, delayed, and obstructed by their own government for six years now,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Julia Olson, said in a statement. “These young people have been waiting six years to have their evidence heard and the issues determined by a court of law. When will our government act like the global leaders they claim to be and let these youth be heard?”

The youth plaintiffs alleged in the original 2015 lawsuit that they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life and that the U.S. government’s actions have encouraged a fossil fuel economy despite scientific warnings about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brKWt_0cky1Jc200
FILE – Lawyers and youth plaintiffs lineup behind a banner after a hearing before Federal District Court Judge Ann Aiken between lawyers for the Trump Administration and the so called Climate Kids in Federal Court July 18, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a federal lawsuit in Eugene. The 21 plaintiffs alleged in the original lawsuit against the U.S. that they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life and that the government’s actions have encouraged a fossil fuel economy despite scientific warnings about global warming. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP, File)

In a major victory, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken ruled the following year that the plaintiffs had a case and that it could proceed to trial, but the lawsuit has been challenged repeatedly in federal court by the Obama and Trump administrations, which sought to get it dismissed.

A three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 dismissed the case after finding that Aiken lacked the power to order or design a climate recovery plan in the high-profile climate change lawsuit.

They noted that such a remedy should be made by the nation’s politicians or voters.

The plaintiffs then filed an amended complaint in March and asked the judge to change their lawsuit to seek a different ruling: that the nation’s fossil fuel-based energy system is unconstitutional.

In May, Aiken ordered a settlement conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Coffin, who came out of retirement to oversee the process.

The youth plaintiffs are now between the ages of 13 and 25.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
KOIN 6 News

Kristof raises more than $1 million for Oregon gubernatorial run

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof has outpaced his main Democratic rivals in fundraising in the 2022 Oregon governor’s race. Kristof has raised more than $1 million in less than a month. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the list of contributions his campaign includes donors from around the country, with more […]
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Anti#Ap#Federal District Court#The Trump Administration#The Register Guard
KOIN 6 News

County officials address providers’ Preschool for All concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Crystal Gwyn had to relocate her Southeast Portland preschool that serves 250 families, she quickly realized something: there aren’t a lot of facility options available for child care providers.  That made her a bit concerned about what would happen as thousands of Multnomah County children become eligible for free preschool […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy