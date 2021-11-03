Thanks for the meme-ories

While many investors are excited about the prospects of Bitcoin, the high volatility of the cryptocurrency may make some investors hesitant. On the other hand, high growth stocks such as ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) offer the potential for strong gains with more reasonable volatility.When we started the year, it was cyclical stocks that were all the rage. Why not? The economy was bouncing back, and companies that thrive in that type of environment saw their share prices rise. However, growth stocks have come back in favor over the past few weeks. In fact, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is up 14.9% since October 4th. That compares extremely favorably to the S&P 500's 8.9% gain.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO