The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin reducing its massive purchase program to alleviate the effects of the pandemic, as the market has confirmed. This caused falls in Bitcoin and altcoins, but they seem to have recovered on Thursday. The queen of cryptocurrencies gave up 5% after the announcement that it will reduce its purchases by $15 billion a month, which until now amounted to $120 billion, but is holding comfortably above $60,000.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO