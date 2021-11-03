CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes lost their election bids Tuesday, while the Republican candidate for Virginia governor won after making education a key part of his campaign. The defeats in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut came as voters weighed...

Rice alumnus wins VA governorship

Glenn Youngkin Will Rice College ’90 was recently elected governor of Virginia, the first Rice alumnus to win a governorship in the university’s history. Youngkin, a Republican, defeated Democrat and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe in the race last Tuesday Nov. 2. Originally from Virginia, Youngkin graduated from Rice in 1990, where he played on the basketball team for four years.
What ‘school board moms’ really want — and why candidates ignore us at their peril

Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich are the co-founders of Moms for Liberty. Headlines about Tuesday’s election have focused on statewide races in Virginia and New Jersey. But we’re more interested in other contests. In Bucks County, Pa., where 31 school-board seats went to advocates of greater parental rights in education. In Bedford County, Va., where the school board chair lost to a write-in candidate who champions parental rights. In Texas’s Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, where three incumbent school-board members — with a combined 55 years in office — were ousted by newcomers championing parental control over kids’ education.
What Youngkin’s Virginia Win Means for Education

In Virginia, a reliably blue state that President Biden won by ten points in November 2020 and that hadn’t elected a Republican to statewide office in more than a decade, gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin just led the GOP ticket to a clean sweep. He upset former governor and 2008 Hillary Clinton campaign chair Terry McAuliffe, whose ran a campaign boosted by visits from Democratic celebrities like Biden, President Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Fry: Youngkin’s Va. win holds lesson for GOP coast to coast

Richmond, Va., is 324 miles from my home in Surfside Beach, S.C. But the aftershocks from Tuesday’s seismic election in the Old Dominion are being distinctly felt here in the Palmetto State and nationwide. What happened was more than Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. That...
After VA losses, “the fight moves from doors onto the shop floor”

​While conceding that “Virginia's labor movement is truly disheartened by the election of anti-labor, anti-worker gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin,” Virginia AFL-CIO president Doris Crouse-Mays said yesterday that the Virginia state fed “remains committed to championing democracy and workers’ rights, both in the workplace and at the ballot box.” And UNITE HERE Locals 25 and 27 – whose members knocked on 200,000 doors in Virginia, part of a multi-union effort across the state – said that “a disappointing night for Democrats at the ballot box has re-doubled the Union’s commitment to fighting for Virginia workers.” “We are not going anywhere,” said Heidi Hernández, a Dale City resident and UNITE HERE Local 23 member. “I have no doubt that Virginia will face real challenges in the coming years, but union members will be on the front lines of protecting our rights, as we always are.” “Nothing can deter the power of collective action in the workplace,” said Crouse-Mays. “ It is Virginia union members who are the backbone of our economy. It is Virginia union members who teach classrooms and care for the sick. It is Virginia union members who ensure groceries are stocked and mail gets to the door. It is Virginia union members who do the work, period." “We knocked doors in Virginia because we’re dedicated to organizing and the idea that one job should be enough for every worker,” said UNITE HERE Local 25 Political Director Sam Epps. “Now the fight moves from doors onto the shop floor.”
These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
Geoff Caldwell: The winning message of Winsome Sears

Terry McAuliffe had it all. Born into a Democratic family, he had it in his blood. So blue was his blood that at the age of 22 he was the national finance director for former President Jimmy Carter’s reelection campaign. When Carter lost, he got a law degree from Georgetown and proceeded to make a fortune in banking, real estate and telecommunications.
Murphy ekes out win in N.J., GOP’s Youngkin upsets in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril. In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win […]
GOP stokes racial tension in VA in clash over schools and education

Education has become a major policy issue across the United States, especially in Virginia where Republicans out of power are seizing on the chance to stir up racial tension. Virginia does not formally teach critical race theory, but the Republican candidate for governor is pledging that he will ban it from the state. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri and political contributor Errin Haines to discuss the clash.Nov. 2, 2021.
Fighting for the education of Black students in California

When Sacramento State professor Otis Scott slammed his fist on the table at a Sacramento Area Black Caucus meeting in 2007, infuriated about the test scores of local Black students, no one knew he was setting in motion the creation of an organization that would eventually fight for the equity and fair treatment of California’s Black and Latino children.
Education takes center stage in Va. gov race — and GOP has the edge

The Virginia gubernatorial race wasn’t supposed to be this close. Terry McAuliffe, who served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, was expected to cruise to a second non-consecutive term running the commonwealth 12 months after Joe Biden carried it by 10 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. With...
