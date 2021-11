Cardano price analysis indicates a bullish trend. The ADA price has recovered to $2. Support is present at $1.99. The Cardano price analysis is on the bullish side today as the price has recovered to $2 after yesterday’s loss. For the past month, the ADA/USD price has mostly remained above $2, but the 27th Octobers bears market plunged the price down to $1.91, and ADA remained below the $2 psychological mark for the next six days, i.e., till 2nd November. A breakout above $2 was observed on 3rd November when ADA/USD reached back $2.06 but was declined again yesterday on 4th November. Today again, bulls are dominating the market and have recovered the price to $2.

