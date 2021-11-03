Gear Guide

This article first appeared in the Oct./Nov. 2021 issue of Adventure Cyclist magazine. I mostly wear bibs when I ride because I hate anything too binding around my waist. Café du Cycliste’s Celine Shorts gave me the comfort of bibs without the extra upper body fabric. They were cooler on humid summer rides, and sometimes it just felt good to have fewer layers on top. The Celine shorts have a high and broad yoga-style waistband. The panel-construction shorts are cut high in back for support, and the front waistband is flat at the top but cut and sewn into a V-shape that didn’t pinch or roll. The chamois pad was comfortable in all weather and for all kinds of riding. The pad is stretchy, so it moved with me, and I never felt like I had to pause my ride to reposition. The legs had nearly invisible silicone gripper that kept them from riding up without leaving a rash on my legs or pulling hairs. The Celine is a pricey pair of shorts, but it’s made in Europe with super high-end materials, so it’ll last. I’m on my second season with the same pair. With more than 30 days of riding in these so far, I only have good things to say about them. –Berne Broudy.

