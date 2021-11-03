CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Gear Guide

By FSF Staff
floridasportfishing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new addition to the Saiko Fluorocarbon lineup, the Wind-On is available in two lengths: 15 feet from 40 lb. to 80 lb., which are tournament legal, and 12 feet in 100 lb. to 300 lb. test varieties. These leaders are hand-crafted in Japan using a whipping process that not only...

floridasportfishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Holiday Guide

EG News endeavors to present a complete list of holiday shopping locations to our readers. If you would like to be included in this guide, please contact [email protected].
SHOPPING
capenews.net

Switching Gears

Going out after a big storm is always a bit jarring. The landscape is often different, rearranged, and that can be unsettling. Beaches erode, trees become uprooted, fall, lose massive branches, and ponds and marshes flood their banks. There’s something unsettling about a big storm like the one we had...
ENVIRONMENT
fishalaskamagazine.com

Gear Bag October/November 2021

In every issue of Fish Alaska we feature products from around the industry in the Gear Bag, please take a look at this issue’s featured products. Scent Striker added three new color choices for the 2021 season: black, green, and red. Scent Striker threads onto your line or leaders, in combination with any lure, and allows you to add scent to any bait offering. Scent Striker’s colorful fibers hold an ample amount of your favorite oil, gel, or sauce and concentrate that “dinner-bell smell” where you need it most—at your hook. Scent Striker is Alaska tough and lasts bite after bite. The only thing you need to do is periodically add more oil, gel, or sauce to keep your bait offering “fresh.” Scent Striker comes in three models: Original, Fob, and Singles. In 2021 we tested Scent Striker’s new Scent Sauce and found it very effective in drawing more fish to our lures.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

The Best Everyday Carry Gear

Determining your best everyday carry gear is ultimately an individual decision. A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t really work. That said, these guidelines will help you fine-tune your choices as you decide what gun, knife, and flashlight suit your lifestyle and your budget. The three items I highlight here constitute one of the most versatile and minimalistic EDC kits you’ll find.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saiko
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Travel Pack#Sunscreen#Fish#Aftco#Saiko Fluorocarbon#Bajio Bales Beach#Bajio#Vmc
Indy100

Woman leaves glowing review for Amazon leggings after they stayed intact when she fell down a mountain

Before making any purchase online, it’s always best to check out the reviews beforehand. And when it comes to sourcing the perfect pair of leggings, it’s even more crucial to prevent yet another poor-quality pair from being thrown in the bin.Thanks to one woman named Cory, the search for the holy grail of leggings is officially over after she put the pants to the ultimate test. In an Amazon review that has since gone viral and spread across social media, she shared two hilarious photos of herself mid-fall when she fell down the side of a mountain during a...
APPAREL
No Treble

Bass Gear Roundup: The Top Gear Stories in October 2021

October is in the books, so we’re taking a look back at the month of bass gear news. Last month was big on pedals. Here are the top 10 reader favorite stories we shared. 1. Ashdown Introduces the Interstellar-600 Guy Pratt Signature Bass Amp. Ashdown Engineering has teamed up with...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
KRON4

Best gear for ski trips

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When planning for a ski trip there are lots of things to keep in mind before you hit the slopes. If you haven’t had the opportunity to go before, the new experience can be both exciting and nerve wracking if you’re not sure what to expect on your first outing. But luckily, whether or not you intend on tackling the bunny slopes or more challenging terrain, if you properly plan ahead of time and select the right equipment, your trip will be a blast regardless of experience level. Once you’ve browsed the complete list below, you will be confident that you’ve packed everything you need for a fun and exciting ski trip with friends or family.
LIFESTYLE
adventurecycling.org

Geared Up: Oct./Nov. 2021

This article first appeared in the Oct./Nov. 2021 issue of Adventure Cyclist magazine. I mostly wear bibs when I ride because I hate anything too binding around my waist. Café du Cycliste’s Celine Shorts gave me the comfort of bibs without the extra upper body fabric. They were cooler on humid summer rides, and sometimes it just felt good to have fewer layers on top. The Celine shorts have a high and broad yoga-style waistband. The panel-construction shorts are cut high in back for support, and the front waistband is flat at the top but cut and sewn into a V-shape that didn’t pinch or roll. The chamois pad was comfortable in all weather and for all kinds of riding. The pad is stretchy, so it moved with me, and I never felt like I had to pause my ride to reposition. The legs had nearly invisible silicone gripper that kept them from riding up without leaving a rash on my legs or pulling hairs. The Celine is a pricey pair of shorts, but it’s made in Europe with super high-end materials, so it’ll last. I’m on my second season with the same pair. With more than 30 days of riding in these so far, I only have good things to say about them. –Berne Broudy.
SHOPPING
gearjunkie.com

Endurance and Fitness Gear Reviews

Our team of fitness-junkies is busy testing the latest gear. From gym workouts to long-distance endurance events, we know a lot about working out and the gear that goes with it.
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

The 30 Best Winter Boots for Women

Winter is coming, and according to recent predictions, it may just be one of the U.S.’ most brutal winters in years. Be prepared with winter boots for the extreme cold, icy conditions, and anything else Mother Nature throws our way. And now is the best time to invest in the right type of winter footwear so you’re not scrambling during the next polar vortex. Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours studying new launches and testing dozens of styles to bring you the best winter boots for women in 2021. We even tapped winter gear experts, celeb fashion stylists, and podiatrists for...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Your Guide to Cold Weather Gear from Mountain Hardwear

The pack ski-mountaineers love, the Snoskiwoski™ Pack is an ultra-lightweight carrying system made for day trips and long hauls. Crafted with the brand's lightest and strongest materials, this pack can withstand the rigors of the high alpine. Plus, its efficient organizational structure will add ease to your trek.
SHOPPING
therecordlive.com

Dickie Colburn "a guide's guide"

Anybody from our part of the world who fishes has in some way been influenced by the man everyone referred to as "Dickie", he cut a wide path and will forever be remembered for his exploits both on and off the water. I can honestly say his influence on my life was a big reason for many of the good things that have happened to me personally and professionally. As a young aspiring guide, I clung to his every word, from his weekly column in The Record Newspapers, on the therecordlive.com and to his segment on KOGT's "Let's Go Fishing" show, what dickie said was gospel.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy