Gear Guide

In every issue of Fish Alaska we feature products from around the industry in the Gear Bag, please take a look at this issue’s featured products. Scent Striker added three new color choices for the 2021 season: black, green, and red. Scent Striker threads onto your line or leaders, in combination with any lure, and allows you to add scent to any bait offering. Scent Striker’s colorful fibers hold an ample amount of your favorite oil, gel, or sauce and concentrate that “dinner-bell smell” where you need it most—at your hook. Scent Striker is Alaska tough and lasts bite after bite. The only thing you need to do is periodically add more oil, gel, or sauce to keep your bait offering “fresh.” Scent Striker comes in three models: Original, Fob, and Singles. In 2021 we tested Scent Striker’s new Scent Sauce and found it very effective in drawing more fish to our lures.
