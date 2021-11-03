CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA-SuprmeCt-Justice-elected

By The Associated Press
madison
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Kevin Brobson, GOP, elected...

Former Justice Investigating Election Gives Lawmakers An Update

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice investigating the 2020 presidential election has given state lawmakers an update. Michael Gableman said his investigation is expanding and he accused some people of trying to obstruct his efforts. Gableman says the investigation will now include the allegations last month from Racine County Sheriff...
Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Wolf Violates PA Election Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before last Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer last week that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
Letter: Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy

Pa. Republicans' election probe violates voters' privacy. Remember when the Republican Party was a champion of personal privacy? Now the Republicans in Harrisburg want to know everything they can about how you voted last year — as well as your driver’s license number and partial Social Security number. Not surprisingly, the leader in this effort is none other than Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.
Kevin Brobson: Supreme Court Justice-Elect on What’s Next?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kevin Brobson will be the newest justice on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after Tuesday’s election victory. He resides in Dauphin County, which is where abc27 caught up with him. Job one for the supreme court’s newest member? “Getting to know my colleagues better and getting them to know me better and […]
Montoursville son and Lycoming County native elected to sit on Pa. Supreme Court

Montoursville, Pa. -- Last night, Montoursville native Kevin Brobson defeated Democrat Maria McLaughlin for a seat on the states highest court. Brobson received 1,358,369 votes over McLaughlin's 1,235,554 votes. Upon completing a federal judicial clerkship in Philadelphia, Brobson entered private practice with the Pittsburgh-based law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney...
Brobson wins Supreme Court race as GOP poised to sweep Pa. judicial elections

In the race for Pennsylvania Supreme Court, GOP Judge Kevin Brobson beat Democratic challenger Maria McLaughlin in a bid to replace retiring Chief Justice Stan Saylor. The Associated Press called the race in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and with the vast majority of votes counted, Republicans are poised to sweep Pennsylvania’s statewide judicial contests.
Election 2021 Recap: GOP nets Pa. Supreme Court seat; Pittsburgh gets 1st Black mayor

Amid light turnout around the state, Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin to serve a 10-year term on Pennsylvania’s highest court. (Harrisburg) — Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters’ choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state’s high court.
Supreme Court, Municipal Elections on Tap for Pa. State Voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are poised to pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts. The marquee race on Tuesday is for a seat on the state Supreme Court, but the result will not change the Democrats’ partisan control of the high court. Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent years has played critical roles in election litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic response. The sole vacancy is an opening required by the mandatory retirement this year of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. It’s being contested by two lower-court judges — Republican Kevin Brobson from Commonwealth Court and Democrat Maria McLaughlin from Superior Court.
PA-SpriorCt-Judge-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Megan Sullivan, GOP, elected Superior Court, Judge,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now: Related Video.
PA-Mayor-Pitt-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Ed Gainey, Dem, elected Mayor, Pittsburgh,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now: Related Video.
Pa.’s election was sleepy compared with 2020. Some voters still saw high stakes: ‘The country’s just in such a state.’

In some ways, the 2021 election was similar to last year’s. Lots of Pennsylvania voters chose to cast ballots by mail — about 736,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, something not possible a couple of years ago. And partisan tensions flared at some polls, with debate over the future of the country, even in highly contentious school board races.
Justices Consider Extending Benefits to Needy Puerto Ricans (2)

Congress excluded Puerto Ricans from benefits intended to help disabled and elderly. The justices struggled to decide if Congress can distinguish between Puerto Rico and the 50 states when deciding whether to extend certain Social Security benefits intended to protect the disabled and elderly. Justice Department lawyer Curtis Gannon on...
