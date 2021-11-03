CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo voters trending towards passing ballot issue 2A

By Sean Rice
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With 25% of the vote tallied in Pueblo as of 9 P.M. ballot issue 2A, which would allow the City of Pueblo to fund roads repairs with excess sales tax revenue, is trending towards passing.

According to the Secretary of States Office, 11,870 Pueblo votes have voted YES, while 4,500 have voted NO.

In speaking with Steve Nawrocki, who spearheaded the Vote Yes on 2A campaign, he says they are pleased with the results thus far. He states that roads are everyone in Pueblo number one concern, and this ballot issue will aim to fix that.

KRDO spoke also spoke with Todd Rodgers, a Pueblo City Council hopeful who has been against ballot issue 2A. He said they are disappointed in the way the voters are trending laregly because the language is in the ballot issue is not specific enough about what excess tax revenue beyond 2021 will go towards.

Ballot issue 2A has been marred with controversy as well. A week ago, Rogers filed an ethics complaint against Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar because of a letter he sent to the Human Relations Commission, a non-profit in Pueblo, about funding for 2A.

The Pueblo City Council will seek outside legal counsel regarding the ethics complaint moving forward. Multiple City Council members tell KRDO they are simply seeking a YES or NO answer from counsel about whether the complaint has merit.

