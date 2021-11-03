Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

​While conceding that “Virginia's labor movement is truly disheartened by the election of anti-labor, anti-worker gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin,” Virginia AFL-CIO president Doris Crouse-Mays said yesterday that the Virginia state fed “remains committed to championing democracy and workers’ rights, both in the workplace and at the ballot box.” And UNITE HERE Locals 25 and 27 – whose members knocked on 200,000 doors in Virginia, part of a multi-union effort across the state – said that “a disappointing night for Democrats at the ballot box has re-doubled the Union’s commitment to fighting for Virginia workers.” “We are not going anywhere,” said Heidi Hernández, a Dale City resident and UNITE HERE Local 23 member. “I have no doubt that Virginia will face real challenges in the coming years, but union members will be on the front lines of protecting our rights, as we always are.” “Nothing can deter the power of collective action in the workplace,” said Crouse-Mays. “ It is Virginia union members who are the backbone of our economy. It is Virginia union members who teach classrooms and care for the sick. It is Virginia union members who ensure groceries are stocked and mail gets to the door. It is Virginia union members who do the work, period." “We knocked doors in Virginia because we’re dedicated to organizing and the idea that one job should be enough for every worker,” said UNITE HERE Local 25 Political Director Sam Epps. “Now the fight moves from doors onto the shop floor.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO