CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Phil of the Future?

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2000s, the Disney Channel simply couldn’t miss when it came to original shows. The network had several very popular shows and Phil of the Future was one of them. Although the series ran for just two seasons, it had a dedicated fan base and it gave a group of...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

What Happened to the Cast of The Secret World of Alex Mack?

If you grew up during the 1990s, then there’s a good chance you remember the Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack. The show centered around a teenage girl named Alex Mack (Larisa Oleynik) who, after coming in contact with a strange chemical, starts to develop special powers. Most notably, these powers allowed her to turn into a puddle of water and move under doors and other tight spaces. However, she was forced to keep these powers a secret. The series ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1998 and was a part of Nickelodeon’s famous Saturday Night Nickelodeon (SNICK) lineup. Although the show’s cast was made up of talented young stars, many of them faded from the spotlight in the years after the series. Continue reading to find out what happened to the cast of The Secret World of Alex Mack.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Moment Drink from Shark Tank?

During its time on the air, Shark Tank has introduced viewers to dozens of products and services. While some of them have been forgotten, others have gone on to become incredibly successful. Still, however, there are some that have wound up somewhere in the middle; Moment Drink is one of them. This product appeared on Shark Tank in 2020 and promised its customers a new way to experience meditation. Although the company’s founders were hoping to get $200,000 in exchange for 10% of their company, they ended up leaving the Tank without an offer. Now that a year has passed since the product’s time on the show, lots of viewers can’t help but wonder what became of the mindful beverage. Keep reading to find out what happened to Moment Drink after Shark Tank.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Queens Season 1 Episode 3 Review

From the hardcore lyrics and iconic beats, it’s easy to forget that Queens is a fictional show and not actually the real deal thing. The show is so “hip hop” which makes it so magical if you’re into hip hop and rap culture like I am. The episode starts off with the ladies feeling every bit overwhelmed at a negative review of their last show, in which the journalist called them “washed up”. The fans are looking to the Nasty B**** to meet their nostalgic standards but to be honest it’s not possible. It’s not fair to expect a forty-year-old to be just as they were when they were twenty years younger. Therefore, the group realizes that they must rebrand themselves. As part of their new branding, the girls decide to simply be themselves and this means that everyone will be writing their own lyrics and telling their truth. Naomi reminds all of the girls that she was the one writing all of their melodies and Valeria lyrics back in the day and she’s the reason why they had so many hits. Naomi’s ego ignites one of the dopest freestyle battles we’ve seen on the show since it’s aired between her and Brianna. In true Hip-Hop battle style, nothing is off-limits. Naomi has been sleeping on Brianna, she tells her that she was known more for being a sex symbol rather than a true lyricist. But in the final round of the battle, Brianna tells the DJ to stop the music and she spits a hot acapella freestyle that blows us all away, causing Naomi to storm out the room and thereby secure the win.
TV SERIES
103.7 THE LOON

Update: Whatever Happened to the MN Woman Looking For Birth mom?

Back in early August we got wrapped up in the whirlwind story of a 30-year old Minnesota woman searching for her birth mom. Known only as Katie (her TikTok profile name is @kpnachos), she took to the social media platform to share what little bit she knew about her birth mom and adoption -- that she (Katie) was born July 28, 1991, that she was part of the closed adoption system, that she couldn't get in touch with her biological mom without paying a lot of money and that all she had from her mom was a letter and photo. Sharing the photo with her followers on TikTok, Katie made a public appeal to help her find her birth mom.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Bruckner
Variety

Netflix Comedy ‘Uncoupled’ Drops Latina Housekeeper Character as Veteran Actor Speaks Out: ‘I’m Fed Up’

Ada Maris has been a working actor in TV and film since the mid-1980s. Over her long career, which includes co-starring in the NBC drama “Nurses,” 1986’s “About Last Night” and most recently FX’s “Mayans M.C.” and HBO Max’s “The Garcias,” the Mexican American actor has been dismayed by the stereotypical and often racist portrayals of Latinos that persist in TV and film. Lately, however, as the streaming explosion has pushed the boundaries for premium content outlets, Maris has been encouraged by the rising number of TV shows with nuanced characters and authentic portrayals of Latino communities. But in late September, she...
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Five Shows to Watch If You’re Missing Shameless

All of the TV lovers out there know how much it sucks when a show you’re really invested in gets canceled. Shameless fans everywhere have gotten very familiar with this feeling after the American version of the show ended in 2021 after being on the air for 10 years. Even though the show had a solid run, many fans weren’t ready to see it go. Although it’s sad that there won’t be any more new episodes of Shameless, the good news is that there are other things you can watch to fill that void. These shows may not be exactly like Shameless, but they have a lot of the same qualities that you love, and they’ll get you hooked right from the start. Keep reading for five shows to watch if you loved Shameless.
TV SERIES
Variety

Onyx Collective on Hulu Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Casts Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, Angela Grovey (EXCLUSIVE)

The legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has cast Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, and Angela Grovey in series regular roles. The trio join previously announced series lead Emayatzy Corinealdi. In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. Jo has been cast in the role of Daniel. Described as your dorky next door neighbor who grew...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Disney Channel
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meet the New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Butler: Actor, Musician and Rod Stewart Impersonator Martin Andrew (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly 20 years later, “Joe Millionaire” returns this January with a revised format that puts a twist on the original ratings smash. But at least one thing remains the same in “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” — and that’s the presence of a butler, assisting the Joes and driving the action. Variety can now reveal who the show’s new butler is: Actor, musician, author and celebrity impersonator Martin Andrew. As butler, Andrew will also serve as host of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” and act as a guide for the contestants. The original 2003 “Joe Millionaire” featured both a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
rolling out

Will Smith gave entire ‘King Richard’ cast big bonuses, gifts (video)

Will Smith‘s generosity was so profound on the set of the critically acclaimed movie King Richard that it produced dropped jaws and a river of tears. Smith and the cast were angry when Warner Bros. announced they were moving their entire 2021 slate to “day-and-date” releases, which means being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This means that the cast could potentially make less money due to lower theatrical profits.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Sally Struthers, Gloria From ‘All In The Family’?

Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) was the main attraction of All in the Family, but his daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers) was a firecracker all her own. A feminist through and through, Gloria Stivic (née Bunker) captured the hearts of audiences was she grew from a kind and somewhat dimwitted girl to a quiet but mature young woman over time. Still, as big as it was, All in the Family only represented just one portion of Struthers’ career. What else did she accomplish after making it big?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Closer Weekly

Whatever Happened to the OG ‘Baywatch’ Cast? See What David Hasselhoff and Other Stars Are Up to Today

On September 22, 1989, the Baywatch lifeguard crew set the standard for sand, sun, surf and sexy drama until the show ended its run on May 14, 2001. The series made one-piece red bathing suits popular and David Hasselhoff, a.k.a Mitch, admits wearing those loose-fitting swimming trucks made him feel, believe it or not, “self-conscious” about his body.
TV & VIDEOS
chatsports.com

Phil Ivey NFT Launch Party a True 'What Happens in Vegas' Night

On Thursday night, Phil Ivey revealed the NFT sneaker he helped create in collaboration with Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone during what turned out to be a truly epic Las Vegas party (alcohol, scantily clad women, celebs, the whole nine yards). PokerNews attended the invite-only party and spoke with the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy