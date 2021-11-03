Whatever Happened to the Cast of Phil of the Future?

From the hardcore lyrics and iconic beats, it’s easy to forget that Queens is a fictional show and not actually the real deal thing. The show is so “hip hop” which makes it so magical if you’re into hip hop and rap culture like I am. The episode starts off with the ladies feeling every bit overwhelmed at a negative review of their last show, in which the journalist called them “washed up”. The fans are looking to the Nasty B**** to meet their nostalgic standards but to be honest it’s not possible. It’s not fair to expect a forty-year-old to be just as they were when they were twenty years younger. Therefore, the group realizes that they must rebrand themselves. As part of their new branding, the girls decide to simply be themselves and this means that everyone will be writing their own lyrics and telling their truth. Naomi reminds all of the girls that she was the one writing all of their melodies and Valeria lyrics back in the day and she’s the reason why they had so many hits. Naomi’s ego ignites one of the dopest freestyle battles we’ve seen on the show since it’s aired between her and Brianna. In true Hip-Hop battle style, nothing is off-limits. Naomi has been sleeping on Brianna, she tells her that she was known more for being a sex symbol rather than a true lyricist. But in the final round of the battle, Brianna tells the DJ to stop the music and she spits a hot acapella freestyle that blows us all away, causing Naomi to storm out the room and thereby secure the win.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO