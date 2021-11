This is a puzzler, in a way; Luis Castillo, as noted, is just 28, comes with two more years of team control, and had a terrific second half of 2021 after a poor start. It appears, with the Reds’ waiving of Wade Miley and the Cubs claiming him, and now this with Castillo, that they are retrenching for 2022. I wouldn’t necessarily call it “tanking,” but it seems clear that almost every Reds veteran is available.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO