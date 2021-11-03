CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 22nd time in 34 days

By Associated Press
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 23 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 22nd time in the past 34 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 36,934 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,487. Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says 70% of eligible residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated and health care facilities on the Navajo Nation have administered over 16,200 booster shots in the last few months.

