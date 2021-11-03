CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

ANALYSIS: Suburban shifts hand GOP Virginia along with fresh messaging

By Rick Klein
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaFOF_0ckxwASW00

The Trump era was defined by political extremes -- most often by former President Donald Trump , who engaged and also enraged enough for Democrats to win the House and then the presidency and the Senate.

The most closely watched election since Trump left office, though, came down to moms and dads in the suburbs who probably didn't vote for Trump and weren't thinking all that much about him when their kids went back to school this fall.

That's a worrisome sign for Democrats, who will be left explaining how a state President Joe Biden carried by 10 points just elected a Republican to serve as governor, for the first time in a dozen years, while the race in an even bluer state comes down to the wire.

MORE: Republican Glenn Youngkin projected to win Virginia governor's race

Democrats wanted to talk about Trump in the governor's race in Virginia, rightly noting his continued dominance inside the GOP. But Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin preferred to talk about inflation, school safety, COVID mandates and parents' control of curriculum.

He employed plenty of right-wing buzzwords, some of them racially tinged -- his vow to ban "critical race theory" ignored the fact that no such thing is part of the state's public-school curriculum -- but he weaved around efforts to tie him to Trump.

It seemed to work at the important margins: Youngkin effectively flipped the suburbs en route to victory, carrying that subset of voters by a margin of 53-47, according to exit polls. Biden carried those same suburbs 53-45 a year ago.

All four Virginia counties that Biden took after Trump carried them in 2016 were favoring Youngkin as of early Wednesday. McAuliffe, meanwhile, was falling short of Biden's margins across the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and Richmond, and in virtually all corners of the state.

Statewide in Virginia, exit polls showed white women breaking for Youngkin 57-43 after Biden carried them 50-49 last year. White men with college degrees favored Youngkin, 56-44; Trump won them by only three points, 49-46, in 2020.

MORE: Fault lines over schools shape Virginia race: The Note

The other state with a governor's race on Tuesday, New Jersey , didn't have exit polls, but similar trends are emerging out of that race based on electoral geography. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was locked in a close contest with Republican Jack Ciattarelli as of Wednesday morning, but ABC News had not yet made a projection in that race.

In Virginia, voters of color seem to have voted for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in numbers similar to their support for Biden, though it appears as if McAuliffe didn't turn out as many Black or Latino voters. That hints at an enthusiasm gap for Democrats that has widened as Biden's standing in polls has dipped in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22k3hY_0ckxwASW00
Leah Millis/Reuters - PHOTO: Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for Virginia's governor, looks on as he addresses supporters during his election night party and rally in McLean, Va., on Nov. 2, 2021.

It didn't help McAuliffe that he brought his own baggage to the race, accumulated over four years as governor and decades as a political insider. But being a self-described "Biden Democrat" proved to be a difficult sell, with the president's approval rating more than 10 points underwater among Virginia voters this year, according to exit polls.

Democrats tried to replay the dynamics of 2020 throughout the race. McAuliffe sought to tie Youngkin to Trump at every turn, pointing to Trump's endorsement and their focus on similar hot-button themes -- up to and including "election integrity."

Yet Youngkin didn't go as far as Trump in echoing false claims about last year's election. Trump, meanwhile, did not campaign alongside Youngkin -- much to the McAuliffe camp's frustration -- though he did dial into two of his rallies to help get out the vote.

Trump figures to be far more of a vocal factor in midterm races next year, not to mention his potential candidacy in 2024. Still, Youngkin opens up a potential path for other Republicans to tap into growing frustrations surrounding the lingering pandemic, spiraling prices and Washington paralysis.

Nearly a quarter of Virginia voters said education was their top issue, according to exit polls. Youngkin captured 55% of those voters -- erasing and reversing a longstanding Democratic edge among voters who rate the issue as their No. 1 priority, despite McAuliffe's pledges to raise teacher pay.

Hours before polls closed, Biden was still expressing confidence that McAuliffe would pull out a win. But he sought to insulate himself from any political fallout.

MORE: Democrats take fight vs. Trump to Virginia: The Note

"I've not seen any evidence that whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I've got my agenda passed or not, is going to have any real impact on winning and losing" this year's races, Biden said shortly before flying home from his trip to Europe.

The president now arrives back on American soil with his domestic agenda still stalled and with the year’s biggest race amounting to a rejection of his party.

Democrats are right to point out that a Republican gubernatorial victory a year after a Democrat wins the White House, is Virginia returning to its long-running form of giving to the party out of power in nearby Washington.

MORE: Democrat McAuliffe facing 52% unfavorable numbers in Va. governor race, preliminary exit poll data shows

Some were privately hoping the race would look like a referendum on McAuliffe rather than Biden. More were angry that Youngkin was able to skate by without having to answer directly and consistently for more extreme elements inside his party.

But Youngkin’s messaging managed to break through in a state that’s been trending blue, even with Trump looming. The issues he surfaced may be less than ideal for Democrats to grapple with, yet they were more than enough for him to win.

ABC News' Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
MSNBC

For the GOP's new attack ad, the truth wasn't quite good enough

Republicans were already feeling optimistic about their electoral fortunes. The Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill are tiny, and given that the White House's party nearly always loses seats two years after a presidential election, GOP leaders effectively started measuring the drapes a while ago. After last week's elections in Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
chesterfieldobserver.com

GOP shifts county back to red. But will it last?

President Joe Biden’s waning popularity, rising inflation and lingering frustration over the coronavirus, coupled with Republican Glenn Youngkin’s effectiveness targeting education issues and the economy, helped the GOP win back Virginia, a state that had been considered reliably blue for the better part of a decade. The narrative coming out...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#House#Senate#Covid#Colleg
New York Post

Trump slams Chris Christie for calling on GOP to move on from 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed rival-turned-ally-turned-potential-rival-again Chris Christie for calling on Republicans to stop “wasting time” talking about the 2020 election. The ex-New Jersey governor, who like Trump is weighing another run for president in 2024, issued the warning at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
hngn.com

Americans Oppose Joe Biden, Favors Donald Trump in Running for the 2024 Elections; President's Approval Rating Continuously Drops

President Joe Biden's popularity continues to dwindle, with more Americans opposed his seeking re-election in 2024 than were opposed to his predecessor, Donald Trump. On Sunday, fresh polling data from USA Today and Suffolk University revealed that Biden's approval rating had dropped to a new low. It also highlighted that Republicans are now ahead of Democrats in the polls ahead of the midterm elections in 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

In Virginia, the GOP games the redistricting system

The job of drawing new voting maps in Virginia has now fallen to the state Supreme Court, following the crash and burn by the state’s brand-new bipartisan redistricting commission. The justices will have their work cut out for them, especially since Republican lawmakers are subjecting them to a full-court partisan press.
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

444K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy