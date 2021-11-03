Is Aave destined to stay the top DeFi lending platform?

Larix, at the time of writing, is the largest lending protocol on Solana at $516 million total value locked (TVL) for both borrow and lending. Having adopted a dynamic interest rate model and created more capital-efficient risk management pools, Larix is also considered to be the most secured platform among users. Larix has an arsenal of plans with a broad selection of collateral types with predetermined milestones referred to in their roadmap, namely crypto tokens, stablecoins, synthetic assets, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other kinds of assets (account receivables, invoices, mortgages, etc.), all of which can be utilized in a safe and decentralized way. Furthermore, the incentive system based on a delicately designed token economy enables continuous allocations to boost demands.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO