Is Aave destined to stay the top DeFi lending platform?

By Footprint Analytics ·
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Footprint, the number of platforms in the DeFi lending category grew by 263% to 69 since December 2020, setting a record TVL of $48.44 billion, accounting for 21.04% of all DeFi platforms and networks’ entire TVL. The most important lending platforms to have emerged are Aave, MakerDAO...

