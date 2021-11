Students in the Vicksburg Warren School District will be required to return to the classroom in-person beginning Nov. 1 — with masks on their faces. Discussion at Thursday’s meeting of the VWSD Board of Trustees centered around the district’s mask requirement, and when and how the mandate would be lifted. Several protesters were also in the audience, with signs against the mask requirement. However, the meeting did not include time for a public hearing.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 9 DAYS AGO