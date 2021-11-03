CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Menopause and memory: Know the facts

By Jill M. Goldstein, PhD
Harvard Health
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 2050, 13.8 million people in the US will likely have Alzheimer’s disease, and two-thirds will be women. The economic cost is staggering, as it is estimated to rise to more than $2 trillion. Women are at the epicenter of this because the economic threat is especially dire for women, given...

www.health.harvard.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#Aging Brain#Women And Men#Verbal Memory#Brain Aging
Health
Women's Health
