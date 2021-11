We have seen how Frank Reich reacts to early-game mistakes. He usually just pulls the player out of the game completely. This was not the case with Jonathan Taylor. The superstar running back went on to record 17 more carries, and he made the most of them, tallying 107 yards and a score. Taylor looked good against a tough front, in weather that allowed the defense to key on the run.

