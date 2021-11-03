CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church of the Estatic – Glory to Black Women Musicians

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSister Euphonia is off tonight. DJ Freya sitting in with a mixed genre show on Black Women Musicians starting in the 50’s. Influenced in part by LoveCraft Country and how influential Black Women...

HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN
NPR

New roots: Black musicians and advocates are forging coalitions outside the system

In late September, the annual Americana Music Conference and Festival returned to in-person programming in Nashville. A pared-down virtual version had served as a stopgap in 2020, but for many involved in the industry ecosystem of Americana and its rootsy country, indie folk and bluegrass tangents, this marked the long-awaited return of irreplaceable interaction, at and between showcases, panels and cocktail meet-ups at rooms big and small around town, many of which were sponsored by music companies.
SOCIETY
Lockhaven Express

Sister 2 Sister Women’s Conference at Blanchard Church of Christ

BLANCHARD — On Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, the ladies at Blanchard Church of Christ will be hosting a Sister 2 Sister Women’s Conference. This conference for ladies and teen girls is led by Julie Nevel, Christian contemporary recording artist, song writer and author from Harrisburg, Pa. The Friday session will begin at 7 p.m. The Saturday session will begin with continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Masks are optional for Sister 2 Sister.
BLANCHARD, PA
Refinery29

To All The Black Church Kids For Whom Halloween Was Not An Option

The end of fall signals a number of things; cooler temperatures, the return (and inevitable pervasiveness) of pumpkin spice, and, most importantly, the start of the holiday season. Kicking off what many consider the most wonderful time of the year is Halloween, a celebration of everything macabre and ghoulish — which is exactly why it was absolutely out of bounds for me and others in the churchgoing Black community growing up.
RELIGION
wrir.org

Monday Breakfast Blend – American Politics – Grrrls Get Angry

The rollback of rights are being planned now in Virginia.. Here is some music to keep our activism energy going focused on politics: Row vs Wade, fighting pipelines. from Dancing In the Streets - The Best of Martha Reeves. K-tel - 2002. Aretha Franklin, “A Change Is Gonna Come”. from...
ENTERTAINMENT
TribTown.com

Women invited to church ladies tea program

The Redeemer Lutheran Church evangelism board invites the ladies of the community to this year’s Christmas program titled “Tell Me the Stories of Jesus.”. The event is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the church, 504 N. Walnut St., Seymour. Tickets are $15 per person or you can...
SEYMOUR, IN
diablomag.com

Black Women’s Blues Festival

Produced by the Dynamic Miss Faye Carol, a famous  Berkeley singer, the Black Women’s Blues Festival took  place at Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center  Park. The event was a celebration of powerful Black female blues artists—including singers, instrumentalists, and poets. Guests were thrilled to gather outdoors for performances by Carol, vocalist and pianist Kito Kamili, emerging artist and San Francisco native Theresa Harris, poet and playwright Avotcja, and electric blues singer Lady Bianca. Also, there was a special presentation  honoring the legendary Sugar Pie DeSanto. The festival was made possible by a Civic Arts Festival Grant from the City of Berkeley (in partnership with the Black  Female Project) and by a grant from the Alliance for California Traditional Arts (in partnership with the Walter and Elise Haas Fund, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Grants for the Arts, and the  California Endowment).
BERKELEY, CA
