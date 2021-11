NFL analyst Rich Eisen is a very good friend of Kara Henderson from their working together for years. She is an NFL analyst who happens to be the wife of LA Rams general manager Les Snead. So when the LA Rams pulled off a coup in trading for Denver Broncos All-Pro Von Miller and convinced the Broncos to pay nearly all of his 2021 NFL salary, you know that Eisen pulled some strings to get the scoop.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO