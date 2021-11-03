Falcons players, fans react to Braves winning the World Series

There hasn’t been much to get excited about in Atlanta for a while. However, the Braves and Hawks are trying to change this narrative. On Tuesday night, the Braves defeated the Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to secure a World Series win. Fans were anxious to get the game over with, and felt an immediate sense of relief once it finally ended.

Several Falcons fans and players shared their excitement over Twitter.

Despite playing for the Falcons, Emmanuel Ellerbee is a Houston native and Astros supporter.