Falcons players, fans react to Braves winning the World Series

By Deen Worley
 3 days ago
There hasn’t been much to get excited about in Atlanta for a while. However, the Braves and Hawks are trying to change this narrative. On Tuesday night, the Braves defeated the Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to secure a World Series win. Fans were anxious to get the game over with, and felt an immediate sense of relief once it finally ended.

Several Falcons fans and players shared their excitement over Twitter.

Despite playing for the Falcons, Emmanuel Ellerbee is a Houston native and Astros supporter.

bleachernation.com

Police Tried to Bounce Braves Reliever Tyler Matzek From His Own World Series Parade

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.
MLB
