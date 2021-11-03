New Harborview CEO lists staff burnout, racial equity among priorities

Fusion energy company Helion is making big plans for the north Puget Sound region after a $500 million fundraise. The startup, which is focused on making zero-carbon electricity, is in the process of moving from Redmond to Everett, where it plans to build its seventh-generation fusion generator, Polaris. Helion broke ground on the facility to house the generator in July and expects the facility to be complete early next year, after which it will start building the generator, according to co-founder and CEO David Kirtley. In addition to the generator, Kirtley said the company plans to have a manufacturing facility where it can make specialized parts for its generators.

REDMOND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO