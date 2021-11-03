CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Virtual Hair Dye Sampling

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding the right color of hair dye just got a whole lot easier thanks to the latest partnership between Just For Men and the Perfect Corp. that will enable consumers to virtually try out colors before they...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

15 best hair oils for curly hair

Whether you’ve always kept things au naturel or finally made friends with your natural curl pattern during lockdown, a hair oil is an essential part of every curly hair routine. Curly hair is more prone to dryness, meaning it requires some extra TLC to get the most out of those...
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

AR Beard Dye Try-Ons

Perfect Corp. and Combe's Just For Men brand teamed up to create the very first AI and AR beard color try-on experience. The first-of-its-kind experience unfolds thanks to Perfect Corp.’s newest AI technology, which provides an extremely realistic look at different virtual hair and facial colors for men. Perfect Corp.’s...
HAIR CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

How to Dye Your Hair and Still Keep It Looking Shiny

Dyeing your hair can lead to dryness. The reason is that hair dyes can make your strands porous, causing them to release water easily. Even so, there are ways to keep your color-treated hair looking vibrant and healthy. To give you a better view, here are some ways to keep dyed hair looking shiny and healthy.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Ai#Just For Men#Beard#The Perfect Corp#Perfect Corp#Ar#Ai Beard Dye Technology
SPY

Peloton’s New AI Strength Movement Tracker is Their Most Affordable Product Yet

Peloton, one of the biggest brands in the luxury at-home fitness category, announced a brand new product this morning: the Peloton Guide. It’s an AI-enabled fitness tracker designed to make strength workouts at home more effective and accessible for all skill levels. Unlike their other hardware products, the Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread, the Guide is a small camera that plugs into your TV that’s built with machine learning and smart camera capabilities to lead you through strength workouts with more instruction than ever before. It’s also way cheaper than any of Peloton’s other high-ticket fitness items, at a sticker price...
FITNESS
TrendHunter.com

Artful Color Cosmetics

Artis, the luxury brand known for pioneering Oval Makeup Brushes, is venturing into the creation of color cosmetics for the first time with The Monograph Portfolios. There are three beautifully curated and limited-edition collections from Artis, including Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Quads, Pressed Powder Blush Duos and Cream Lipsticks. The high-quality,...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Micro-Lifting Skincare Concepts

Dr.Age is a new skincare brand that's focused on skin health and youth by merging aesthetics and healthcare. The concept is focused on micro-managing the needs of the skin in a deeper way with the precision and efficacy of a plastic surgeon. The hyper-targeted products are simply packaged and backed by innovative formulas that provide both immediate and long-term results.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Brow-Enhancing Pomades

NeuCONTOUR is a three-in-one, serum-based brow pomade that's beneficial for enhancing one of the most defining features of the face. The formula, available in Light-Medium and Medium-Dark varieties combines pigments, fiber and the award-winning neuBROW brow enhancing serum to deliver buildable coverage and nourishment. As well as instantly transforming the...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Healthline

The 19 Best Hair Growth Products of 2021 for Thinning Hair and Hair Loss

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Hair thinning can happen to anyone, no matter their gender or age. Luckily, there are certain products and ingredients out there that can...
HAIR CARE
SPY

The 15 Best Beard Trimmers of 2021 for a Better Beard

SPY’s grooming writers and editors literally get paid to test and review men’s grooming products, and we love our jobs. Recently, we named the best men’s shaving and grooming products of the year in The 2021 Man, our annual men’s product awards. In addition to comparing the best beard trimmers, we’re always on the lookout for new razors, shaving creams, and facial hair trends. Needless to say, we take grooming seriously, and we want to make sure men have all the tools they need for proper beard care and maintenance. Last year, during the dark days of quarantine, we tried to help our...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

K-Pop Cosmetic Collabs

Blackpink's Lids was named global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics last year and now, the star is collaborating with the brand on the MAC x L collection. The highly anticipated collection is being teased as one that's been "Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you," and fans can expect to see a curated selection of the star's favorite products, plus all-new shades.
MAKEUP
sgbonline.com

Mitchell & Ness Relaunches Footwear Brand Hood Rubber Company

Mitchell & Ness announced it has relaunched the Hood Rubber Company, a heritage footwear brand that left the marketplace more than 40 years ago. Founded by Frederic and Arthur Hood in 1896, Hood Rubber Company is considered by sneaker historians to be an early pioneer in the development and popularization of athletic footwear in the first half of the 20th century. The company was one of the first to design and market a basketball shoe when it debuted its canvas upper high in 1914.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

3 Themes That Will Influence Spring/Summer 2023 Design

Joyous color, aquatic notions and natural ingredients are among the themes percolating for Spring/Summer 2023 fashion, home and beauty, according to Fashion Snoops. The global trend forecasting firm hosted its seasonal Trend Immersion on Tuesday, outlining the cultural sentiments bound to influence design. While the impact of the pandemic will be evident through designs that promote travel, celebration, and sustainability, the mood is also notably shifting from one of uncertainty and survivalism to adaptability and creativity. Here, the Fashion Snoops team describes the key colors, textures and prints of the season, and how they came to be. Raw Consumers are likely aware of what...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Influencer NFTs

In an effort to target Gen Zers, the Iconic American clothing brand Original Penguin has partnered with a number of TikTok influencers to launch exclusive NFT collectibles. The TikTok-focused launch will include eight NFT penguin avatars, five designed by TikTok stars, and three by the Original Penguin. Influencers that the...
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Fashion Shops

The work of four up-and-coming Australian brands can now be appreciated at a new phygital fashion shop opened by Afterpay teamed up with the Australian Fashion Council (AFC.) The Edit Collection leverages new technologies such as eTale Bluetooth chip tags for real-time product tracking and interactive smart mirrors with gesture-controlled screens.
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Cashmere Crewnecks

In anticipation of winter, The Group by Babaton recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the Luxe Cashmere Classic Crew. This luxurious sweater is available in six colorways -- Heather Camel, Pure Indigo, Heather Dark Grey, Dusky Green, Espace, and Soft Orchid. This crew-neck sweater has raglan sleeves and ribbed trim. In 100% Grade-A cashmere, it is coveted for its unparalleled softness and warmth.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Dual-Chamber Technology Gamer Headsets

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition gaming headset has been announced by the brand as a peripheral for avid eSports enthusiasts and gamers alike to incorporate into their gear roster. The headset is constructed with a dual-chamber technology design that will enable it to offer ultra-accurate feedback in terms of range and tone. This is further enabled thanks to the 50mm drivers within, which also makes them great for use outside of the gaming space for entertainment and more.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Consumer-Ready Exoskeletons

The Enhanced Robotics 'SPORTSMATE5' robotic exoskeleton is a consumer-ready solution focused on enhancing the capabilities of avid athletes and outdoor explorers alike. The exoskeleton works, as its name suggests, by being positioned around the waist and onto the knees where it will utilize a series of motors to add in resistance when working out or hiking. This will help wearers to greatly enhance their athletic output and potentially strengthen various muscle groups in less time than it might traditionally take.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Poetry-Inspired Jewelry

Jonaki makes poetic handcrafted jewelry that is more than just a pretty piece to wear. Each piece is carefully named, handcrafted, "one of a kind and especially made for you." The jewelry is made with epoxy resin, various colored pigments, and hypoallergenic earring hooks that are nickel-free and lead-free. Its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Insulated Quilted Pullover Jackets

As the weather quickly gets colder, the Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket from lululemon is the perfect transitional piece to layer or wear on its own. Designed to be used while "on the go," the pullover jacket features a water- and wind-resistant material to keep you warm despite the elements. Moreover, the piece features PrimaLoft insulation that remains warm -- even when wet.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy