J.C. Anderson has hired Cameron Helfogt to join the team as assistant project manager. Helfogt was previously an intern at J.C. Anderson in 2019. “We are very happy to welcome Cameron back to J.C. Anderson full-time,” said J.C. Anderson President/COO Steve Boulukos. “His personality, energy, work ethic and commitment towards learning was apparent during his internship and we are confident that Cameron’s previous experience with the company will be invaluable as he jumps right back in to supporting our project management teams.”

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO