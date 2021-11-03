CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain chances will start clearing out Wednesday – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood late Tuesday evening, everyone. Mother Nature played the same song and dance once again with our weather today. While the day started dry before some scattered rain worked back in, the cloud cover kept us cool and definitely cooler than normal. It’s a trend that continued from our Monday. After...

www.koamnewsnow.com

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
KWCH.com

Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours. Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing...
WICHITA, KS
WGN News

Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s. However, you’re unlikely to be […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCPO

Another chance for rain on Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny to start and then clouds build later in the day. There's a slight rain chance later in the evening. Saturday brings another colder day as more cold air filters into the area. We'll only warm to 43 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. And Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Camera

High of 53 with a chance of rain and snow overnight in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 50s today with a chance of rain and snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 32, with a 30% chance of rain and snow and winds 18 to 23 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph.
BOULDER, CO
wymt.com

Fall returns as cold front brings in rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a cold front move through the mountains this evening, bringing us gusty winds, showers and much cooler temperatures. Strong low pressure is working through the Great Lakes region this late week, dragging a cold front through the mountains. We’ve warmed up into the upper 60s ahead of this front, but big changes are working in. Showers, some gusty at times, look to move through the mountains, and behind them we’re bringing in much cooler weather. We’re headed down into the lower 40s overnight as showers wane and winds calm down slightly.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere ahead of our next cold front. (CBS4) Overnight some wet weather will roll through, but the highest rain chance will likely be Friday with the deepest moisture in place. Passing storms will lead to some heavy downpours at times Friday. Highs will remain seasonably warm in the low 80s. Saturday a second front will lead to some showers before we gradually clear out by Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. It will be even cooler by Monday morning with lows falling to the low 60s and highs will be pleasant with the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
Longmont Daily Times-Call

High of 54 with a chance of rain and snow overnight in Longmont

Longmont should see highs in the 50s today with a chance of rain and snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 31, with a 30% chance of rain and snow. Friday’s forecast...
LONGMONT, CO
WINKNEWS.com

Increased chances for rain, storms Thursday night

Highs will feel similar to Wednesday, with slightly more humidity in the atmosphere. A few spotty showers are possible in the morning and afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm chances will ramp up in the evening and early overnight timeframes. The earlier you depart for a boating trip, the better: While conditions...
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN

