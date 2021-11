VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Rangers had been the Comeback Kids through the start of the season. But on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, the Canucks stole the title. Vancouver scored two goals within the first 5:19 of the third period to tie the game and force overtime before former Blueshirt J.T. Miller buried his second goal of the night 2:22 into the extra period to hand the Rangers a 3-2 loss, just their second on the road this season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO