Atlanta Braves shut out Houston Astros to win 2021 World Series

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 9 days ago
HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves trounced the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night, winning their first Major League Baseball championship series since 1995.

The Braves clinched the National League pennant, their 17th since 1900 and sixth since 1990, with a 4-2 Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 27.

Since winning the World Series in 1995, the Braves have made 16 appearances in the playoffs, including 12 since their last Series appearance in 1999, according to ESPN.

