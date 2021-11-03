Shorts, Sztaba lift Tolland girls to CCC East title

Tolland's Casey Shorts, left, celebrates scoring the first and winning goal, as E.O. Smith goaltender Mira Mahoud (2) watches the ball hit the back of the net during the first half, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Tolland High School. Tolland would win 2-0 to capture the CCC East championship. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

TOLLAND — The Tolland High girls soccer team doesn’t begin Class M state tournament play until next week.

But to Casey Shorts and the rest of the Eagles, the playoffs started with Tuesday’s collision with E.O. Smith.

With the CCC East Division title on the line, Shorts came up big.

The junior’s early goal proved to be the game winner as the Eagles topped the Panthers 2-0 to win the CCC East championship.

"It's so exciting," Shorts said. "I'm so proud of us. We really came together this whole season. I'm excited now for states."

Both the Eagles (8-1-6) and the Panthers (10-2-4) entered the game tied atop the division at 4-0-2.

The win gives Tolland, which was tied for 10th in this week’s Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association Class M/S poll, its first CCC East title since 2018.

"I'll take it," coach Erin Reed said with a laugh. "It's hard to win in this division because we have such good teams in it. I mean between E.O., RHAM, South Windsor, Manchester had a great year. We're always kind of vying for it."

The win also extends the Eagles’ unbeaten streak to 12 games. The only loss for Tolland Sept. 21 when it fell 2-1 at Glastonbury Sept. 21.

"I think the key to this team is their attitude,” Reed said. “In the big scheme of things, it really has nothing to do with soccer. It's all about how you approach the game. They were ready to play today, they were psyched...I'm just glad that tonight happened to be our game."

The team’s recent run of success is all the more impressive due to the rash of injuries that have plagued the Eagles in recent weeks.

Four players missed Tuesday’s game due to injury.

"We went very deep on the bench," Reed said. "I think this is a true testament to the quality of the team that you could go this deep into your lineup and play this well."

It didn’t take the Eagles long to get on the board Tuesday night. Freshman Cali-Dean Craft sent a lofted through ball from her defensive zone. Teammate Madison Kolb got to it and sent a volley towards the penalty area. Shorts got to the ball first and slid it past goalie Mira Mahmoud, who had come out of the net on the play, 9:45 in.

Entering Tuesday’s game, Tolland had struggled to generate an early-game offensive attack — in each of its previous two games, the Eagles needed a goal in the final 10 minutes of play to force a tie.

"It's always important to get that first goal," Shorts said. "I think it brings our energy up and it just gets us going."

The Eagles continued to apply the pressure, adding an insurance goal with 15:09 left in the half. Maddie Lash sent a through ball to Taylor Sztaba. The freshman beat the defender and buried her shot in the top right corner of the net.

Sztaba started the season on the JV squad. Following a mid-season call-up to varsity, she’s seen more and more playing time due to the recent rash of injuries.

"I'm very grateful that I'm getting playing time as a freshman," Sztaba said. "I'm just glad I can contribute to the team in positive ways."

E.O. Smith had a great opportunity to cut its deficit to one with 5:40 left in the first half. Emma Noheimer launched a free kick towards Tolland goalie Sophia Rotondaro.

The senior came out of the crease and dove to be the first one to the ball, one of her eight saves on the night.

"She is so solid out there,” Reed said. “She makes the right decision, she's a natural…I mean if you're going to score on Sophia, you're going to score on Sophia. It's got to be a beautiful shot."

The Panthers ramped up the pressure early in the second half, taking four corner kicks in the first 11:18. But the Eagles’ defense, aided by an interception in the penalty area by Mackenzie Doubleday and a block by Grace Kavanagh on a second-chance shot from inside the box, didn’t break.

"We actually changed our defensive play around a little bit to kind of play to our strengths," Reed said. "They did what we asked them to do. It's so hard, I mean it's a melee in there, and E.O. probably outsized us today, which is not usually the case.”

Mahmoud had a strong showing in the loss, finishing with 13 saves.

Tolland concludes its regular season at Newington Thursday. The Eagles then begin Class M tournament play Monday.

"Whatever happens (in Newington), if we win it's a great roll,” Reed said. “Lose, we learn from it. As long as the girls stay positive and they stay committed and they stay pushing each other and lifting each other up, I think we're going have a great end to the season. I'm really looking forward to it."