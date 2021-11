Since 1987, when I first started writing outdoor stories, I have almost always been on the side of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Division of Wildlife. I've touted their wildlife management, written stories on successful re-introductions of ospreys, river otters, Trumpeter swans and turkeys, have been the voice for the Chronic Wasting Disease story in Wayne and Holmes counties, gone on eagle banding trips and nighttime electro-shocking excursions to study walleye in inland lakes. When it comes to the Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area, few have promoted its value to the surrounding area more than I, from the money the state dumped into restoring the "Big Spring," to the day they dedicated the improvements to Wright Marsh.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO