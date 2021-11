IRVINE — Ryan Getzlaf became the Ducks’ all-time leading scorer with 989 points with an assist in their victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. He added to his franchise records with his 710th assist in his 1,111th career game. He’s also the team’s longest-serving captain, inheriting the job in 2010-11. In addition, his name is engraved on the Stanley Cup as a member of the 2006-07 team that ran roughshod over the NHL en route to the franchise’s lone championship. He’s won two Olympic gold medals with Canada. His uniform number was retired by his junior team, the Calgary Hitmen.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO