CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia's down-ballot: Democrats slightly trailing GOP

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37r8Xk_0ckxrD0400
Election 2021 Down Ballot Races FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, center, speaks with running mates, attorney general candidate, Jason Miyares, left, and lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears, right, as they walk from a rally in Fredericksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — (AP) — Candidates for Virginia's statewide down-ballot offices were engaged in tight races Tuesday night, with the Democratic candidates slightly trailing their GOP rivals in an echo of the unfolding governor's race. The races were too early to call.

In the lieutenant governor's race, voters are choosing between two women for a post that has been held by men for as long as the state has existed. Democrat Hala Ayala, a delegate from Woodbridge, is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who served in the legislature for a single term two decades ago and is attempting a political comeback. Either also would be the first woman of color to be elected to statewide office in Virginia.

The winner will succeed Democrat Justin Fairfax, who unsuccessfully ran for governor. The marquee election Tuesday is the gubernatorial race between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin.

For attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring is seeking a third term against Republican Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach. Herring would be the first attorney general to win a third term since World War II.

At a Republican party attended by both Youngkin and Sears, supporters were upbeat, singing, waving signs and starting to dance. While the watch party had yet to erupt in a victory celebration, there was enough volume and movement to make the floor of the second-floor ballroom shake occasionally.

Democrats, on the other hand, cleared out quickly from a joint party with statewide candidates after McAuliffe made an appearance and simply stated that votes still remained to be counted without claiming victory or conceding defeat.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Jurisdictions throughout the state reported that turnout Tuesday, in combination with early voting, was set to exceed turnout in 2017. Statewide turnout that year approached 48%, a high number for an off-year gubernatorial election. The turnout in 2017 was in part a backlash to Donald Trump’s 2016 election. Democrats swept all three statewide elections in 2017.

Republicans have struggled in Virginia over the past decade — Democrats have won every statewide election since 2009. But all three Republican candidates this year are threatening to break that streak.

Both the attorney general and the lieutenant governor posts have served as launching pads to the governor's mansion. Half of the past 10 lieutenant governors in Virginia have gone on to be governor. The previous nine elected attorneys general all ran for governor.

___

Associated Press writers Brian Witte in Chantilly and Alexandra Jaffe in McLean contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Voting distrust likely to continue despite smooth election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The first major election day following a year of relentless attacks on voting rights and election officials went off largely without a hitch. Unlike the 2020 presidential election, there were no claims of widespread fraud, ballots emerging mysteriously in the dark of night or compromised voting machines changing results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

Virginia Dems concede defeat, say Republicans control House

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Democratic leaders in Virginia conceded Friday that Republicans have won control of the House of Delegates. The Associated Press has not called all of Virginia's House races yet. But the concession means Republicans would complete an elections sweep in which they also reclaimed the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

Culture war fight finds mixed success in school board races

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — School board candidates opposing mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history won in red states and some politically divided districts but often came up short in their bids to shape policy for school districts over the newest culture war issue. The mixed results...
EDUCATION
WGAU

Former coal company execs to go on trial for skirting rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A group of former coal company officials will go on trial in Kentucky next week for allegedly skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The four men, who worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal, ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Chantilly, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
WGAU

The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

GLASGOW — Glasgow became the site of a rare event Saturday -- a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation attending a climate summit. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, led the Republican and Democratic group to climate talks. Participating lawmakers said it marked an interest by Republican lawmakers on climate issues, and what they said was a bipartisan commitment on climate.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WGAU

Georgians protest outside ex-president Saakashvili's prison

RUSTAVI, Georgia — (AP) — Hundreds of protesters are rallying outside a prison in Georgia to demand that the country’s incarcerated former President Mikheil Saakashvili be transferred to a private clinic because he is weakening while on a hunger strike. Saakashvili declared the hunger strike hours after being placed in...
PROTESTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy