HARRISBURG – Republicans in PA saw success in voters’ choices to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts. That includes winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court, which nevertheless won’t change the Democrats’ majority on the high court. Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin in Tuesday’s election. He’ll serve a 10-year term. Democrats will keep a 5-2 majority there. In the race for PA Superior Court, Republican Megan Sullivan defeated Democrat Timika Lane. Two seats in Commonwealth Court has Republicans Stacy Wallace and Drew Crompton ahead of Democrats Lori Dumas and David Spurgeon.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO