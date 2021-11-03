CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hungering for justice, from the cabstand to the climate

Milton Daily Standard
 3 days ago

Hunger strikes are powerful acts of nonviolent protest. Mahatma Gandhi engaged in close to 20 public fasts over his lifetime. In 1917, 32 women suffragists protesting at the White House for the right to vote were arrested and subjected to brutal jail conditions. When some went on hunger strike, they were...

www.standard-journal.com

UPI News

Protesters rally for climate justice worldwide during COP26

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied for climate justice across the world Saturday as the United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up its first of two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland. Young activists and students began protesting in Glasgow on Friday with a student march, civilian presentations and Swedish climate activist...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Demonstrators protest in climate justice march

Demonstrators from around the world are calling for tangible solutions from their governments outside the UN Climate Summit, COP26. Frances Colón, senior director for international climate policy at the Center for American Progress, joins CBSN to discuss more.
PROTESTS
Indy100

The best signs from the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice protests

Thousands of climate protestors around the world have taken to the streets today, as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice during the Cop26 conference. Demonstrators gathered in areas such as Glasgow – where the gathering of world leaders is taking place – London, Bristol and more on Friday, in mass mobilisations organised by the Cop26 Coalition.
ENVIRONMENT
State
West Virginia State
ecowatch.com

Youth Climate Activists End Two-Week Hunger Strike With Vow to Fight On

Youth climate activists ended their two-week hunger strike Tuesday. "We are ending our hunger strike to bring the fire to Joe Manchin and other folks in Congress that are more willing to fight for oil and gas billionaires and not for the young people and their communities," Kidus Girma, 26, said in a video on Twitter.
ADVOCACY
resilience.org

Racial Justice, Climate Justice and Capitalism in the U.S.: A Contradiction in Terms

Manifest Destiny and Slavery as Key Bases for the Proliferation of the Markets. As we gather in Glasgow for two weeks of deliberations for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties #26, (COP26) otherwise known as the “Conference of Polluters” or the “Conference of Profiteers,” we must be like Jesus in the temple overturning the tables of the money changers. We can no longer accept business as usual in the vein of moneyed interests suppressing ambition and holding us back from the bold commitments necessary to turn the tide of climate change. Too often, we as frontline communities convene at these meetings, raise our voices and demands, yet find ourselves unwitting spectators to the parade of dominating capitalists who are more concerned with maintaining the status quo and corporate interests than saving the planet.
ADVOCACY
Person
Bobby Sands
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Ann Arbor News

Kalamazoo teacher protests climate crisis with hunger strike

Inspired by young people and their passion to combat the climate crisis, Josh Gottlieb said he’s not eaten since Sunday. The Kalamazoo high school teacher doesn’t plan to eat again until this coming Sunday. His hunger strike and daily demonstration outside the school where he teaches may not end climate change, but Gottlieb said he’s doing his part to draw attention to the worldwide crisis that will increasingly affect his students’ lives.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Watauga Democrat

Climate activists say they will hunger strike until politicians take action

Activists staged a hunger strike outside of the White House for days to get politicians to act on climate change. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
PROTESTS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Climate Justice, A Movement for Life

The fall 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly magazine is here!. Our fall issue explores climate justice. We begin with the vision of activists and social movements to understand climate justice, with a review of the Sunrise Movement’s Green New Deal, Movement4BlackLives’s Red, Black and Green New Deal, and the Red Nation’s Red Deal, and end with a frontline example of climate impact—Puerto Rico.
ENVIRONMENT
#Hunger Strikes#Protest Riot#Irish Republican#Palestinians#Israeli#The Sunrise Movement#Exxon#Democratic
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Love, Justice And Climate Change – Good News On Climate

Nothing has passed yet as of this writing, but President Biden has announced there is agreement on the outlines of a $1.75 trillion version of his Build Back Better bill. If this bill passes, it will be the most significant climate bill ever approved in the United States. Prioritizing Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

These 6 charts explain the concept of climate justice

Climate change has hit home around the world in 2021 with record heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and extreme storms. Often, the people suffering most from the effects of climate change are those who have done the least to cause it. To reduce climate change and protect those who are most...
ENVIRONMENT
Milton Daily Standard

America's inaction on climate is getting embarrassing

President Joe Biden is in Glasgow, Scotland, this week trying to inspire the world to address climate change. This follows the Group of 20 countries summit, also billed as an opportunity for major economies to agree on climate-mitigating measures, that ultimately resolved with a weak-sauce voluntary (non-)commitment on coal. Biden blamed the result on a handful of holdouts.
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
indybay.org

Flyer Distributed at Friday's Anti-Gentrification and Climate Justice Rally

Earlier articles concerning these homeless issues:. "Rushed RV Ban on Tuesday City Council Agenda" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/10/25/18845921.php. "The Chico Decision-Hope for the Homeless in Santa Cruz" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/07/10/18843676.php" The most recent legal victory I'm aware of was in Santa Barbara:. Santa Cruz advocates have yet to renew the Injunctive protections for...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Mother Jones

SCOOP: Manchin Tells Associates He’s Considering Leaving the Democratic Party and Has an Exit Plan

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this. Manchin has said that if this were to happen, he would declare himself an “American Independent.” And he has devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.
CONGRESS & COURTS

