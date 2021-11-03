CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Adds power-play assist

Strome recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Strome won a...

Yardbarker

New York Rangers need to strongly consider keeping Ryan Strome

Ryan Strome has just two points for the New York Rangers in four games this season. The 28 year-old center missed the other four games due to COVID-19, and his first game back was a team stinker against the Flames on Monday. Last night, in the Blueshirts 4-0 complete performance...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Strome: Picks up second goal of season

Strome tallied a goal on three shots in a 4-3 win over Florida on Monday. He also won 11 of 16 (68.8 percent) faceoffs. Strome converted a perfect 2-on-1 feed from Artemi Panarin to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead with 6:42 left in the second period. That strike proved to be the decisive tally after the Panthers rallied with three goals in the final frame. Strome has produced a point in four of his last six outings, picking up two goals and two assists during that stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Chris Wideman: Nabs power-play assist

Wideman had a power-play assist and one blocked shot over 14:06 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks. Wideman entered the lineup for the inactive Sami Niku and picked up the primary helper on Mike Hoffman's power-play tally four seconds into a Montreal power play. Wideman had been a healthy scratch the previous four games before taking Niku's spot on the third pairing. It was the second point in six games for Wideman.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Produces power-play assist

Shattenkirk notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils. Shattenkirk helped out on the first of Troy Terry's two goals in the game. Six of Shattenkirk's 11 points this year have come on the power play. The defenseman has added 16 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 11 games. A point-per-game pace isn't sustainable for the 32-year-old, but he's helping the Ducks' power play hum along at a 26.3 percent rate early on.
NHL
wmleader.com

Rangers ‘core four’ driving team’s power play success

A year ago, the Rangers’ first power-play unit pretty much refused to get off the ice. This year, it seems as if the coach doesn’t want them to change. Midway through the third period of the Rangers’ most imposing performance of the still-embryonic season, a 4-0 victory at the Garden over the Blue Jackets, head coach Gerard Gallant called a timeout during a third period four-on-three to keep Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox on the ice.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Playing Friday

Kakko (upper body) will be in Friday's lineup against Columbus, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kakko is still on injured reserve and will need to be moved back to the active roster before Friday's contest. The 20-year-old winger will return from a four-game absence after suffering an upper-body injury against Montreal on Oct. 16. He's been held without a point through three games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Reaves: Shifts to injured reserve

Reaves (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly. Reaves swapped places with Kaapo Kakko (upper body), who will return to action Friday versus the Blue Jackets. The 34-year-old Reaves will be eligible to return next Friday against the Oilers.
NHL
chatsports.com

Kaapo Kakko returns to Rangers' lineup, Ryan Reaves placed on IR

Kaapo Kakko came off injured reserve in time to play against the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday and to make room for him on the 23-man roster, fourth-line forward Ryan Reaves was placed on injured reserve. Reaves suffered a lower body injury — it appeared as though it was an injury to his left leg — in the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to Calgary on Monday.
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Ryan Getzlaf's milestone assist lifts Ducks over Canadiens

Troy Terry scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period on a milestone assist by Ryan Getzlaf as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Getzlaf picked up the primary assist on Terry's goal for his 989th career point with the Ducks,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jason Robertson: Snags power-play assist

Robertson logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Senators. Robertson was able to get on the scoresheet in his second game of the season. The 22-year-old missed time with an upper-body injury to begin the year, and he may need a couple more games to get back to full speed. He impressed with 45 points in 51 contests as a rookie last year, but he'll need to rediscover that form quickly to spark a struggling Stars offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Nabs assist

Getzlaf recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres. While he's still searching for his first goal this season, Getzlaf has contributed five assists in eight contests. The veteran center has added 17 shots on goal, 16 hits and a minus-6 rating in a top-six role, and two of his helpers have come on the power play.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adam Fox: Dishes three assists Friday

Fox picked up three assists, two on the power play, in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old recorded his first multi-point performance of the season by helping set up Chris Kreider for two goals with the man advantage in the third period as the Rangers pulled away. Fox is off to a strong start with a goal and seven points through eight games.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Foligno: Slides power-play assist

Foligno notched a power-play assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. Foligno's been more involved with the man advantage this year -- two of his six points have come with an opponent in the penalty box. The last time he had multiple power-play points in a year was 2017-18, his first year with the Wild, and he's never had more than four in a season. The 30-year-old's hot start shouldn't be expected to last, but with 22 hits, 30 PIM and six shots on net in non-scoring production, he just needs to chip in offense on occasion to maintain low-end fantasy value.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Fox, Shesterkin Power Rangers To Win Over Kraken

SEATTLE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal, Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Sunday night. After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Rangers shook off a long, lethargic stretch to win their franchise-record fifth road game in October. It’s the most road wins New York has had in the first nine games of a season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Reaves: Back at practice

Reaves (lower body) practiced Monday but will likely be unavailable Tuesday against Vancouver, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. Reaves will be eligible to return Tuesday, as he was placed on injured reserve retroactively, but head coach Gerard Gallant doesn't believe he'll be ready. The 34-year-old is still searching for his first point as a Ranger and could return to the lineup Friday in Edmonton.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Libor Hajek: Yet to play this season

Hajek hasn't dressed for any of New York's first nine games. The Rangers kept Hajek around as the team's eighth defenseman because dropping him down to the AHL level would expose him to waivers, where another team could claim the 23-year-old Czech for free. Jarred Tinordi is ahead of Hajek on the depth chart as the seventh defenseman, and there's a chance the team would call Zac Jones up from AHL Hartford before deploying Hajek in the event of multiple injuries on the blue line.
NHL

