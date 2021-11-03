Rangers' Ryan Strome: Adds power-play assist

Foligno notched a power-play assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. Foligno's been more involved with the man advantage this year -- two of his six points have come with an opponent in the penalty box. The last time he had multiple power-play points in a year was 2017-18, his first year with the Wild, and he's never had more than four in a season. The 30-year-old's hot start shouldn't be expected to last, but with 22 hits, 30 PIM and six shots on net in non-scoring production, he just needs to chip in offense on occasion to maintain low-end fantasy value.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO