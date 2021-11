Terry scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights. Terry sparked the Ducks' third-period rally with his goal at 11:18 to cut the deficit to two. The 24-year-old is one of the hottest scorers on the team -- he's riding a seven-game point streak with four goals and five helpers, accounting for all of his offense this year. This could be the beginning of a breakout year for the Colorado native, so fantasy managers should consider adding him as a scoring-only option before it's too late.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO