Gibson stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blues. Brandon Saad put the Blues on the board just 13 seconds into the game, but Gibson didn't let the sour start linger. He didn't surrender another goal, and the Pennsylvania native ended up recording his third straight win. Gibson improved to 5-2-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage in nine appearances. He can thank the Ducks' higher quality of play in front of him for a strong start to the season, and Gibson should continue to see the majority of the starts in Anaheim's crease.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO