Foreign Policy

U.S.-China Trade Deal Keeping Countries Engaged Amidst Tensions

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. and China are in a cold war over myriad issues with only their trade agreement acting as a binding force, said this year’s Hardman Journalist in Residence. “It’s a joint dependence, and hard to imagine China and U.S. without access to each other,” according to Bob Davis, a former...

Related
Washington Post

No one wants a war over Taiwan. But that won’t last forever.

In dealing with Taiwan, ambiguity has always been the diplomat’s friend. It has allowed Washington and Beijing to say they both favor “one China” in principle — and for Taipei to pursue its own democratic path and self-defense strategy without a formal declaration of independence. Opinions to start the day,...
POLITICO

4 Dems urge Biden to strike nuclear deals with China

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ahead of President JOE BIDEN’s virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI JINPING, four top Congressional Democratic leaders on nuclear issues want potential nuclear agreements with China to feature as key points of discussion — before it’s too late. In recent days, the U.S. government...
Fortune

Are the U.S. and China engaged in a ‘Cold War’? It’s a hot debate

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Harvard political scientist Joseph S. Nye, Jr. waded into the U.S.-China debate Tuesday with a New York Times essay deploring the use of the term "Cold War" to describe the increasing frostiness of relations between the world's two most powerful nations.
kfgo.com

USTR’s Tai says EU trade deal will prevent metals ‘leakage’ from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the new U.S.-EU steel trade agreement will help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing “leakage” of Chinese steel and aluminum into the U.S. market. “Going forward, the U.S. and the EU will analyze the volume of steel...
Reuters

Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the...
agnetwest.com

Tai: Reduce Tensions Between U.S. and China

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke during a recent meeting of the National Chicken Council and discussed the relationship between the U.S. and China. She says her recent interactions with China were intended to bring down the temperature of a trading relationship that’s become heated in recent months. Tai describes the relationship between the two largest economies in the world as “a pile of dry tinder.” She also says that any potential misunderstanding between the countries is likely to spark a giant fire that could have drastic effects on both nations and the world’s economy. U.S. News Dot Com says Tai recently took part in a phone call with the Chinese Vice Premier to talk about China’s failure to live up to the Phase 1 trade agreement with the U.S reached under former President Trump. U.S. officials looked at the phone call as a test of the bilateral relationship between the nations, and Chinese officials used the call to press Tai to eliminate tariffs in place on imported goods from the Asian nation. Tai says, “China has a huge market and population, and they all need to be fed. China needs ag imports, and that is something we can supply.”
Marietta Daily Journal

Top US-China diplomats agree to keep talking, control tensions

Senior diplomats from the U.S. and China agreed to maintain regular communications to control tensions even as they spar on Taiwan and a range of other issues. During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for regular exchanges between them “to manage and control differences between the two sides, properly resolve problems that arise, so as to enhance understanding, eliminate doubts, avoid misjudgments and explore cooperation,” Xinhua News Agency reported.
NEWS10 ABC

US to deepen relations with Taiwan in face of China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship, and will work to counter Beijing’s “malign” influence, a U.S. diplomat said Friday. In her first public news conference, Sandra Oudkirk,...
Shore News Network

Equities dip, U.S. yields fall on resurgence in U.S.-China tensions

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets gave up recent gains on Wednesday, while U.S. Treasury yields fell to a two-week low as traders weighed continued positive corporate results and a resurgence in U.S.-China tensions that could compound supply-chain worries. Major U.S. companies, including tech giants Microsoft Corp and Google parent...
