Thieves are targeting containers carrying electronics and household goods as the supply-chain crisis drags on

By Huileng Tan
 9 days ago
Containers at the port of Los Angeles, California, US.

Xinhua/Getty Images

  • Ports in the US struggle to clear backlogs of containers in the shipping crisis.
  • Supply chain disruptions and delays are giving thieves opportunities to steal from containers.
  • Thieves are targeting electronics and household goods, according to CargoNet, which tracks supply chain thefts.

Thieves are targeting containers holding electronics and household goods as ports in the US struggle to clear backlogs of cargo, leading to delays in the supply chain.

"The more that the supply chain in general is backed up, the more cargo you're going to have sitting. And that creates a bigger opportunity for thefts," Scott Cornell, Travelers crime and theft specialist, told CBS MoneyWatch.

NBC4 News reported that there are thousands of boxes strewn along railroad tracks in Los Angeles. They appeared to have fallen or been thrown from cargo containers hauled by Union Pacific trains, the news outlet reported.

Union Pacific transports goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where there are massive backlogs of cargo. The train operator told Insider it's aware of the thefts and is working with local law enforcement to address the issue.

A port spokesman told NBC4 News that all cargo containers at the port are safe.

Thieves are targeting electronics and household goods, according to CargoNet , which tracks supply chain thefts. California topped the list of states most targeted by thieves, followed by Texas and Florida.

About $45 million in cargo thefts were reported from January to September this year, according to data from CargoNet. In 2020, almost $68 million worth of goods were stolen, and the figure was $49 million in 2019.

CargoNet said it expects theft to remain elevated into the final quarter of this year.

Comments / 11

Robert Cochran
8d ago

Sounds like a movie. Fast and the furious. How are they getting into the container?????? . It' must be when they stop at the check points. 💰💰💰. Not good. Cop's need to step it up.

Reply(2)
4
 

#Electronics#Cargo Containers#Thieves#Household Goods
Business Insider

Business Insider

