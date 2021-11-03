COVID-19 cases see slight uptick in Daviess County

Tuesday’s report of new COVID-19 cases showed a slight uptick in Daviess County throughout the past several days, according to information from the Green River District Health Department

There were 117 new cases reported in Daviess County in the four-day period of Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, which is slightly higher than Friday’s report of 85, reported between Oct. 26-28.

GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the slight increase could be normal fluctuation, but cannot say for certain just yet.

“We have had a slight uptick of new cases in the first couple of days this week,” he said. “It will be a few more days probably before we can tell if this is just the normal ebb and flow we expect.”

The number of new cases for the region, 185 reported between Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, is slightly increased from Friday’s report of 182.

The daily average for new cases for the region is slightly up from Friday as well, at 53 a day, compared to 50.1 reported last week.

The averages had previously been declining throughout the past several public reports released by GRDHD.

The incidence rate for Daviess County has also risen slightly after remaining fairly stagnant throughout last week’s reports.

As of Tuesday, the incidence rate for average daily cases in Daviess County still sits in the critical zone at 27.72 per a population of 100,000, up from last week’s report of 25.19.

A critical rate of spread in Kentucky is considered at a rate of 25 or more cases a day.

McLean and Henderson counties also had an increase, however, Horton said incidence rates for smaller populated counties may be less reliable since even small upticks can create a significant fluctuation.

The number of patients with COVID-19 at Owensboro Health has also plateaued, with the healthcare system again reporting 33 patients in the OH Regional Hospital Tuesday, the same number reported Thursday evening.

Of those, 12 are in critical care and 10 intubated.

The hospital cited increasing vaccine rates in the region as a reason for lower numbers.

“The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to be lower than in previous weeks,” OH stated. “We believe this is due to more individuals getting vaccinated and slowing the spread of the virus. If you’re not yet vaccinated, please talk to your doctor or schedule an appointment.”

The vaccination rate for the population of Daviess County sits at 53.24% as of Tuesday, according to GRDHD.

To schedule a vaccine appointment with OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360