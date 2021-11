If you have attended a South Jones athletic event over the past several years you have likely heard the name Matt Smith over the PA system. Whether it be on the gridiron, the baseball diamond, or the soccer pitch, Smith has been a familiar name, and he will continue to be a familiar name in the Jones County community as he signed with Jones College to continue his athletic career with the Bobcat soccer program.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO