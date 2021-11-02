Chrome Industries Adds Tote & Duffel Bags To Their Barrage Collection

With NFTs taking over the digital art space, we now have non-fungible toys, games, and so much more. Toys“R”Us is the latest to spring into this dimension of playthings. On November 13, the toy store will debut NFT collectibles in the varied form of one action figure: its own mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe. A collaboration with NFT platform Ethernity, the series will celebrate Geoffrey Through the Years, showcasing the evolution of his character design since 1960. These quirky limited-edition digital artworks, created by digital artist Exacto—real name Bryan Lopez—will be sold on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.
