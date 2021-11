Crying in the dressing room of a JCPenney is not how I like to describe the start of a great adventure. However, it’s how I started mine. I preface this embarrassing piece of information with how I have a panic disorder. Not the, “public speaking makes me anxious,” kind of anxiety, but the kind of anxiety that will hit me like a brick to the face in the middle of class because someone made eye contact with me for three seconds too long. The, “I can’t wear orange, because people will look at me, and then I’ll just have to die,” kind of anxiety.

