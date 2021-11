(UNION, NJ) -- In the spirit of “you can never put too many ornaments on a Christmas tree,” The Theater Project is offering not one but three holiday programs to kick off the season right after Thanksgiving. Focused primarily on new work the rest of the year, the company celebrates the season by putting its own spin on some familiar stories. Keeping the virtue in virtual, all these programs are available online.

