CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

By Wakil KOHSAR
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJlJY_0ckxkg5800
At least 19 people were killed on Tuesday in the attack claimed by the Taliban's hardline rivals, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) /AFP

A Taliban military commander in Kabul was among the fighters killed when his men responded to an Islamic State attack on a hospital, officials said Wednesday.

Hamdullah Mokhlis, a member of the hardline Haqqani network and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces, is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized the capital.

"When he got the information that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, Maulvi Hamdullah (Mokhlis), the commander of the Kabul corps, immediately rushed to the scene," the Taliban media official said.

"We tried to stop him but he laughed. Later we found out that he was martyred in the face-to-face fight at the hospital," he added.

At least 19 people were killed on Tuesday in the attack claimed by the Taliban's hardline rivals, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), on Kabul's main military hospital.

The attack began with a suicide bomber detonating his explosives near the facility's entrance before gunmen broke into the hospital grounds.

As part of the response, Kabul's new rulers deployed their special forces to the roof of the building in a helicopter captured from Afghanistan's former US-backed government.

Witnesses described to AFP a scene of terror, as patients and doctors tried to lock themselves in upper-storey rooms and gunfire erupted.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, IS-K said that "five Islamic State group fighters carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks" on the site.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid played down the death toll, and said the attack was put down within 15 minutes thanks to the rapid intervention.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Kabul hospital attack leaves at least 3 dead, 16 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Six attackers set off an explosion at the entrance of a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday and tried to enter the facility, but were eventually pushed back by Taliban guards, a n official with the Taliban-run Defense Ministry said. At least three...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Military Hospital#Haqqani Network#Islamic#Badri Corps
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan: Deadly hospital attack; UN ramps up aid delivery

A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital, is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York, after two explosions detonated near the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul, leaving at least 19 dead and dozens more injured, according to news reports.
WORLD
NBC News

Blasts and gunfire hit Kabul military hospital in deadly attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul in a deadly attack on Tuesday, witnesses and Taliban officials have said. Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan...
ASIA
BBC

Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

Afghanistan's ex-finance minister has blamed the government's fall on corrupt officials who invented "ghost soldiers" and took payments from the Taliban. Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government's books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
milwaukeesun.com

Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after deadly Kabul hospital attack

New York [US], November 3 (ANI): A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York,...
WORLD
Telegraph

Taliban suicide squad commander named governor of Kabul

A Taliban commander with links to al-Qaeda, who was notorious for kidnapping foreign journalists and directing suicide attacks in the Afghan capital has been made governor of Kabul province. Qari Baryal was appointed at the weekend at the Taliban regime announced 44 roles such as provincial governors and police chiefs...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Key Taliban member among those killed in Kabul attack: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): A key Taliban member was among those killed in an ISIS' attack on a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports. Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of Kabul's military corps, was killed in Tuesday's attack on the 400-bed hospital here, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al Qaeda's ongoing presence there, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday. West spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where...
POLITICS
AFP

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. Samad told AFP at the border he was beaten by Iranian authorities in a migrant detention camp because he had no money to pay for his deportation.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Taliban sends envoy to take charge of embassy in Pakistan

A Taliban envoy has been sent to neighbouring Pakistan to take charge of the Afghan embassy, two months after the hardline Islamist group seized power, officials said Friday. The last ambassador of the Afghan embassy was withdrawn by the former US-backed government several months ago following the alleged kidnapping of his daughter in leafy Islamabad. 
ASIA
dallassun.com

Taliban appoint new provincial governors, military commanders

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday unveiled the names of new provincial governors, deputy governors and military commanders. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement said that Qari Baryal has been appointed governor of Kabul, Mufti Mohammad Idrees will serve as his deputy and Wali Jan Hamza will be the military commander of the Afghan capital, reported The Express Tribune.
POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

Akhundzada cautions Taliban commanders against infiltrators in a message

Infiltrators could be working against the Afghan government, according to Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. Akhundzada, the Islamist movement’s spiritual leader since 2016, has remained a reclusive figure even after his party swept to power in Afghanistan in August. Akhundzada called on Taliban commanders to purify their ranks in a...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Koran

The Taliban have replaced the statue of a Hazara leader declared a national martyr by the former government with a replica of the Koran, Bamiyan residents said Thursday -- a move they warned could trigger violence. "Yesterday, they completely removed the statue and replaced it with a replica of the Koran," said Abdul Danishyar, a civil society activist in Bamiyan. 
RELIGION
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy